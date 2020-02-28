5 CPD officers hurt after police cars crash in South Chicago while responding to traffic stop

CHICAGO -- Five Chicago police officers were injured when two squad cars crashed Thursday in South Chicago.An unmarked police vehicle collided with a marked police SUV about 11:40 p.m. in the 9200 block of South South Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. Both vehicles were on their way to assist with a traffic stop at the time of the crash.Three officers from the unmarked vehicle and two from the marked squad car were taken to hospitals in fair condition, police said.