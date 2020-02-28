5 CPD officers hurt after police cars crash in South Chicago while responding to traffic stop

Five Chicago police officers were injured when a marked police SUV collided with an unmarked police vehicle Feb. 27, 2020, in the 9200 block of South South Chicago Avenue. (Sam Kelly/Sun-Times)

CHICAGO -- Five Chicago police officers were injured when two squad cars crashed Thursday in South Chicago.

An unmarked police vehicle collided with a marked police SUV about 11:40 p.m. in the 9200 block of South South Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. Both vehicles were on their way to assist with a traffic stop at the time of the crash.

Three officers from the unmarked vehicle and two from the marked squad car were taken to hospitals in fair condition, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
