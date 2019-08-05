5 Chicago residents killed in New Mexico rollover crash

VAUGHN, New Mexico -- Five Chicago residents were killed when their vehicle rolled over on a New Mexico highway.

A New Mexico State Police statement says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 54 near Vaughn around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the 2005 Nissan Armada crossed the center line before the vehicle swerved back into the southbound lane and rolled.

Police say six passengers were ejected while the driver remained in the vehicle.

The driver and four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene in Guadalupe County.

Authorities identified the victims as 39-year-old driver Mayda Salazar, 41-year-old Fransisco Salazar, 17-year-old Daniel Salazar, 10-year-old Natalie Salazar, and 69-year-old Ramon Morales.

A 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman , both of Chicago, sustained undisclosed injuries and were transported to a hospital.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonew mexicofatal crashu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
49 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, a little humid Monday
Cleanup begins in Grant Park after Lollapalooza; Man dies after being transported from festival
1 dead after residential fire in Avondale on the West Side
Man runs 27 hours to celebrate 27 years of sobriety
Show More
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Quick Tip: What to consider before lending your car
7 injured in shooting near Douglas Park playground on West Side
Robbers pretend to ask for lighter or sell cigarettes on CTA property: police
Off-duty NC deputy saves 11-year-old's drowning puppy
More TOP STORIES News