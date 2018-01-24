5 Chicago sports teams join together to address violence

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Five Chicago sports teams are working together to combat gun violence in the city.

The Chicago Bears, Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox -- operating collectively as the Chicago Sports Alliance -- announced last month that they will donate a total of $1 million in one-time grants to support three programs addressing this critical issue.

A lot of that work is being done at the University of Chicago Crime Lab.

Roseanna Ander and Kim Smith, of the University of Chicago Crime Lab, and Chicago police Cmdr. Kenneth Johnson, joined ABC7 on Wednesday to talk about the initiative.

For more information about the Crime Lab, visit: https://urbanlabs.uchicago.edu/labs/crime
