5 children ejected from minivan, killed in Maryland wreck

BOWIE, Md. --Maryland authorities said they're investigating a crash that killed five children who were ejected from a minivan. Two adults were also injured.
"The occupants that were ejected were 5 children. The children ranged in ages from 5 to 15," said Captain Dan Pickett, Maryland State Police.
Maryland State Police troopers said in a news release that the single-vehicle crash happened before 5 a.m. Saturday on northbound Route 301 in Prince George's County.
Preliminary investigation shows the Chrysler Pacifica, a mid-sized SUV, struck several trees and then spun in a snow-covered field. State police said the occupants of the vehicle were extended family, WJZ reports.
The troopers identified the children as: 8-year-old London Dixon and 5-year-old Paris Dixon, both of Bowie; and 14-year-old Zion Beard; 6-year-old Rickelle Ricks; and 15-year-old Damari Herald, all of Washington, D.C. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the driver as 32-year-old Dominique Taylor, of Bowie. She was the mother of London and Paris Dixon.
Twenty-three-year Cornell Simon of Oxon Hill is believed to have been a front-seat passenger. Both were injured and transported to the University of Maryland Prince George's County Center.
"It appears the children were not restrained properly," Pickett said. "Every collision we have where we lose life is a tragedy. Simple as that. When children are involved, it's more of a tragedy."
CNN contributed to this report.