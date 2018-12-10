5 children killed in Youngstown, Ohio house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Five children were killed in a house fire in Youngstown, Ohio Sunday night, official said.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio --
Five children were killed in a house fire in Youngstown, Ohio Sunday night, official said.

The fire broke around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Parkliffe Avenue. Heavy flames and smoke were coming from the house when crews arrived, reports WYTV and WKBN.

Firefighters say five children were in the house at the time. Two children died in the fire and confirmed dead at the scene. Three others were transported to a hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The ages of the children are 9, 3, 2 and 1-year-old twins.

The mother of the children made it out of the house but was injured. She was taken to Mercy Health. Her condition has not been released.

Two firefighters were injured in the fire. One was taken to Mercy Health. The other was treated at the scene.

"It's very hard for us. Firefighters and police officers, all our safety forces. Something like this we give 110 percent. Things happen the way they happen and it's just something we have to deal with. We will have someone for our firefighters to talk to," Finley said.

Arson investigator Capt. Kurt Wright said he does not suspect foul play. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killedhouse firefatal fireOhio
Top Stories
Geneva teachers, district officials reach tentative deal to end strike
29 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago's most violent weekend since October
Home invader hits woman with wine bottle, porcelain dish in Boystown, police say
Nuns accused of embezzling money from Calif. Catholic school
Man charged more than $1,000 for Burger King penny Whopper deal
Woman, 19, arrested after escaping police custody at Cook County courthouse
Acero charter school students, teachers return to class Monday after strike ends
CPS high school applications due by Friday
Show More
James Beard Awards to stay in Chicago through 2027
Man shot while campaigning for political candidate on South Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Foggy and cold Monday
Waddle's World: Bears beat LA Rams, 15-6
More News