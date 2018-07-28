5 children, woman killed in Benton Harbor motel fire

Five children and a woman were killed in a motel fire in Benton Harbor Saturday morning. (WLS)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --
Authorities say five children and an adult from the same family have been killed in a massive motel fire in southwest Michigan.

Benton Harbor authorities say the Cosmo Extended Stay Motel in Benton Harbor was fully-engulfed when they arrived about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the child victims range from 2 to 10 years old. The adult was 26.

WSBT-TV in South Bend, Ind., reports a 2-year-old also remains hospitalized and is being treated for injuries. WSBT says 27 rooms of the motel located near the shores of Lake Michigan were occupied at the time of the fire.

No additional information was immediately available. A cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation, which also will include the state fire marshal.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
