5 dead, 1 missing after midair floatplane collision in Alaska

EMBED <>More Videos

At least five people are dead and one is missing, nine people were rescued from one of the planes.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- Two float planes have collided in mid-air near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

At least five people are dead and one is missing. Nine people were rescued from one of the planes.

Royal Princess Cruise ships confirms that the people on the planes were cruise passengers on an excursion.

The planes collided under unknown circumstances, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said in an email to The Associated Press. Floatplanes have pontoons mounted under the fuselage so they can land on water.

Cindy Cicchetti said the ship captain announced that two planes were in an accident Monday. She said the ship is not leaving as scheduled and there weren't any details as to how the accident will affect the rest of the trip.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Weather conditions in the area on Monday included high overcast skies with 9 mph (14 kph) southeast winds.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alaskasafetyplane accidentmissing personplane crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Top woman in El Chapo's cartel changing plea in Chicago
Family asks Kim Foxx to review murder conviction based on legally blind witness's testimony
Man charged in St. Charles hit-and-run crash that injured girl, 7
Residents struggle to keep Pilsen local
Gary teen killed in weekend shooting was in wrong place at wrong time, mother says
Cops capture cows roaming Lake Villa neighborhood
NASA plans to land woman on moon by 2024
Show More
Boy, 5, awaiting heart transplant relocates to Chicago
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, chilly
Riverwalk speaks of Emanuel's legacy
Hi-Way Bakery's vintage neon sign gets a makeover
Fallen CPD officers remembered at candlelight vigil
More TOP STORIES News