5 dead, 1 missing after midair floatplane collision in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- Two float planes have collided in mid-air near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.At least five people are dead and one is missing. Nine people were rescued from one of the planes.Royal Princess Cruise ships confirms that the people on the planes were cruise passengers on an excursion.The planes collided under unknown circumstances, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said in an email to The Associated Press. Floatplanes have pontoons mounted under the fuselage so they can land on water.Cindy Cicchetti said the ship captain announced that two planes were in an accident Monday. She said the ship is not leaving as scheduled and there weren't any details as to how the accident will affect the rest of the trip.The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.Weather conditions in the area on Monday included high overcast skies with 9 mph (14 kph) southeast winds.