5 dead, 1 missing after floodwaters sweep cars off Indiana road

LAUREL, Ind. -- Authorities say five people were killed and one other is believed missing after floodwaters swept two vehicles off a southeastern Indiana roadway.

Capt. Jet Quillen of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the vehicles were located after Franklin County 911 received a call from a witness about 5 a.m. Friday who reported seeing headlights off a roadway near the town of Laurel and hearing calls for help.

He says responding authorities discovered a bridge over Sanes Creek had been partially washed away.
