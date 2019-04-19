5 hearts found in downtown Chicago alley determined not to be human, ME says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The medical examiner has concluded that five hearts found in a downtown Chicago alley are not human.

The organs were found behind a building in the first block of East Benton Place. A police source said those organs, found around 9:30 a.m. Friday, appeared to be human.

However, the Cook County medical examiner determined Friday afternoon that they were not. No additional information has been released.
