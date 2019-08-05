5 heat-related deaths so far this summer in Chicago area

CHICAGO -- At least five people have died so far this summer in Chicago in heat-related deaths, according to city officials.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed two additional heat-related deaths last week.

Autopsies determined that heat played a role in the July 15 death of a 66-year-old man as well as that of a 56-year-old man on July 21.

The five deaths underscore various steps the city has taken since July 1995 when more than 700 people died during a blistering heat wave. Since then, the city has stepped up its efforts to do things like open dozens of cooling centers, conduct welfare checks on the elderly and dispatch air-conditioned buses to neighborhoods where can serve as mobile cooling centers.
