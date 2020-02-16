5 hospitalized, including 3 officers, after fire on Chicago's South Side, CFD says

(Chicago Fire Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Chicago officers and two residents have been hospitalized after a fire started in a South Side building Saturday night, according to fire officials.

A fire started in the basement of a building in the Bronzeville neighborhood, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.

Three police officers were transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. It's unclear why the officers were in the building at the time.

Two residents were also transported, the department said.

Authorities said the fire is under control, but not yet out. The roof of the building collapsed, according to the department.

No other details are known at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for developing details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronzevilleofficer injuredbuilding firehospitalchicago fire department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 officers injured in West Side crash: CPD
NBA All-Star Weekend rallies Chicago for 1st time in over 30 years
'Sex and the City' actress Lynn Cohen dies at 86
Family behind Moreno's Liquors opens Little Village speakeasy
Girl, 14, wounded in accidental shooting in Little Village: CPD
National Basketball Wives Association celebrates 'Unsung She-roes' in Chicago
Chicago family offering $1K reward for missing wedding album
Show More
NBA All-Star Game MVP award named after Kobe Bryant
Two more suburban pot shops approved
Chicago AccuWeather: Variably cloudy, chilly Sunday
Men-only barbershop defends decision to kick woman out
Mother of three children killed at Indiana bus stop faces no charges
More TOP STORIES News