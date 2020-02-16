5 hospitalized, including 3 officers, after fire on Chicago's South Side, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Chicago officers and two residents have been hospitalized after a fire started in a South Side building Saturday night, according to fire officials.A fire started in the basement of a building in the Bronzeville neighborhood, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.Three police officers were transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. It's unclear why the officers were in the building at the time.Two residents were also transported, the department said.Authorities said the fire is under control, but not yet out. The roof of the building collapsed, according to the department.No other details are known at this time.