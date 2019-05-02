5 in custody after car break-ins reported at Loop garage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five juveniles are in custody after allegedly vandalizing multiple cars in a Loop parking garage Wednesday night, Chicago police said.Chicago police responded to a report of car break-ins in a garage in the 100-block of North Dearborn Street at about 11:36 p.m.Police chased the offenders on the streets around the Goodman and Chicago Theatres. One ran onto the Red Line tracks in the 200-block of North State Street and was taken into custody.Four others were taken into custody in the first block of West Randolph Street, police said. Charges are pending.