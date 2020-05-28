5 in custody after crowd tries to free man arrested while police break up Lawndale memorial: police

CHICAGO -- Five people are in custody after a crowd tried to free a man who was detained while police dispersed a memorial service Wednesday in Lawndale on the West Side, police said.

According to Chicago police, around 10:30 p.m., officers arrived to the 2700-block of West Flournoy Street to find about 100 people outside attending a repast.

A man with a gun ran from officers as they broke up the gathering and tossed the weapon under a nearby vehicle as he fled, police said.

Officers caught up to the man and placed him in a police cruiser, but were soon surrounded by a large crowd who tried pulling on the doors to get him out, according to police.

Eventually, four more people were taken into custody, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Charges were pending Thursday morning.

