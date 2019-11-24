5 injured, 1 critically, in Chatham fire truck crash

CHICAGO -- Five people, including four firefighters, were hospitalized Sunday when the brakes failed on a Chicago Fire Department fire truck, sending it flying into a vehicle at an intersection in Chatham on the South Side.The truck, Engine 122 out of 101 E. 79th St., was traveling north on King Drive with its emergency lights activated about 7 a.m. when its brakes failed as it passed through the intersection at 75th Street, Chicago police said. The truck struck an eastbound vehicle, injuring a woman in the driver's seat.The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Chicago fire officials have since said that she has been stabilized.Four firefighters were also injured in the crash, fire officials said. Three have already been released from the hospital and the fourth is expected to be released later Sunday.