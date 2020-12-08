Rogers Park shooting: Shootout with Chicago police injures 5, 1 critically: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured, one critically, in a shootout with Chicago police in Rogers Park, fire officials said.The police department said the shooting happened at about 5 p.m. in the 1800-block of West Lunt Avenue near the intersection with Ravenswood and near a train station. Department officials said shots were fired both at and by police.No officers were injured, police said. A gun was recovered from the scene.One person was shot and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in unknown condition, Chicago fire and police officials confirmed. Chicago fire officials said another person was taken to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition. Three additional people were taken to Illinois Masonic in serious condition.Fire officials specified that only the person in critical condition had been shot. it was not immediately clear what injures the other victims sustained.The circumstances surrounding what led to the exchange of gunfire were not immediately clear. No further details about the incident have been released.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed they are investigating the shooting.