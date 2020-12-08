Rogers Park shooting: Shootout with Chicago police injures 5, 1 critically: CFD

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured, one critically, in a shootout with Chicago police in Rogers Park, fire officials said.

The police department said the shooting happened at about 5 p.m. in the 1800-block of West Lunt Avenue near the intersection with Ravenswood and near a train station. Department officials said shots were fired both at and by police.

No officers were injured, police said. A gun was recovered from the scene.

One person was shot and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in unknown condition, Chicago fire and police officials confirmed. Chicago fire officials said another person was taken to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition. Three additional people were taken to Illinois Masonic in serious condition.

Fire officials specified that only the person in critical condition had been shot. it was not immediately clear what injures the other victims sustained.

The circumstances surrounding what led to the exchange of gunfire were not immediately clear. No further details about the incident have been released.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed they are investigating the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoravenswoodpolice involved shootingchicago shootingpolice shootingchicago crimechicago violencechicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aurelio's Pizza reopens for indoor dining despite state mandate
Top Chicago mob boss escaped secret fed case, outlived Outfit wars, but lost fight with COVID
IL reports 7,910 new COVID-19 cases, 145 deaths
Janssen COVID-19 vaccine trial underway in Chicago
Nurse loses job over TikTok video
Man jumps from 3rd floor window to escape robbery in Lisle
Great Lakes, Lake Michigan ecosystems endangered by pollution, plastics
Show More
Minority communities skeptical about COVID-19 vaccine
CPD honors officer who died after COVID-19 battle
Disney's Aladdin on Broadway star Michael James Scott releases 'A Fierce Christmas' album
COVID-19 testing coming to O'Hare, Midway airports
14 Fort Hood soldiers fired or suspended over violence at base
More TOP STORIES News