5 injured after car crashes into CTA bus stop on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured after a car crashed into a CTA bus stop were struck by a car on the South Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

At about 6:23 a.m., police said a car was traveling east on 87th Street at Jeffery Avenue when it was hit by another car, police said. The crash caused one the cars to hit a CTA bus stop, hitting four pedestrians.

One car ended up near a tree and another ended up on a basketball court.

Five people were hospitalized as a result of the collision, including two people who were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said. Two more were taken to Trinity Hospital in fair-to-serious condition and one was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good-to-fair condition.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report
