5 injured after motorcycles, vehicle towing trailer crash on Edens Expressway; IB lanes reopened, ISP says

WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- The southbound lanes on Edens Expressway have been shut down after five people were injured Thursday morning in a serious crash involving motorcycles and a vehicle towing a trailer, Illinois State Police said.According to ISP, around midnight a group of motorcyclists were traveling at a high rate of speed on the inbound Edens near Glenview Road when one of them hit a vehicle towing a trailer causing the car to lose control and hit the wall.At least three people on motorcycles crashed, police said. They were all transported to Evanston Hospital in critical condition.Two people who were inside the vehicle were taken to Skokie Hospital in good condition, ISP said.Inbound lanes on the Edens Expressway have been blocked from Skokie to Old Orchard Road while police investigate the crash. Investigators said they hope to have the inbound lanes reopened by 5:30 a.m. Thursday.