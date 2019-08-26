5 injured, including 2 children, in Jefferson Park rollover crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emergency responders were at the scene of a rollover crash on Chicago's Northwest Side Monday afternoon.Crews responded to the scene of the rollover crash in the 6200-block of West Gregory Street in the Jefferson Park neighborhood shortly after 4 p.m.Chicago Fire Department officials said five people were injured in the crash, including two children. Fire officials said at least one person was seriously injured.Specific details about the individual victims and their conditions have not been released. The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.