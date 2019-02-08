NASHVILLE --Five juveniles are in custody at a Nashville area detention center, charged with murdering a rock singer.
Three of the suspects are girls, between 12 and 15 years old. The other two are boys, aged 13 and 16.
The group is accused of shooting 24-year-old Kyle Yorlets outside his home in north Nashville on Thursday, police said. Yorlets made it back inside where one of his roommates found him at about 3 p.m. local time, WSMV reports.
Yorlets, originally from Pennsylvania, was a student at Belmont University, police said. He was also a singer in a local rock band.
Authorities said the investigation into Yorlets' death is ongoing.