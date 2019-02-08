5 juveniles, aged 12-16, charged with murder in Nashville

EMBED </>More Videos

Five juveniles are in custody at a Nashville area detention center, charged with murdering a rock singer.

NASHVILLE --
Five juveniles are in custody at a Nashville area detention center, charged with murdering a rock singer.

Three of the suspects are girls, between 12 and 15 years old. The other two are boys, aged 13 and 16.

The group is accused of shooting 24-year-old Kyle Yorlets outside his home in north Nashville on Thursday, police said. Yorlets made it back inside where one of his roommates found him at about 3 p.m. local time, WSMV reports.

Yorlets, originally from Pennsylvania, was a student at Belmont University, police said. He was also a singer in a local rock band.

Authorities said the investigation into Yorlets' death is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderhomicidehomicide investigationrock musicu.s. & worldjuvenile crimeTennessee
Top Stories
Boy, 1, shot in head on Far South Side
Mayoral task force: Pay struggling Chicagoans $1K a month
Indiana man charged in death of infant son
Try chocoflan at Kristoffer's Cakes in McKinley Park
Video released of Naperville police-involved shooting
WATCH: Heartwarming video shows men helping elderly woman into van
Former inmate crochets a better future
Hot air balloon makes emergency landing
Show More
'50 Shades of Maple Glen' listing includes spicy adult den
Haagen-Dazs: Boozy ice cream is coming your way
VIDEO: Lost sea otter baby reunites with mother
Are these your photos? Working USB drive found in seal poop
Joy Behar, 'The View' host, under fire for use of blackface
More News