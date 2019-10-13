4 killed, 1 critically injured in apartment shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people are dead and one is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment building on Chicago's Northwest Side, according to police.Chicago police responded to a shooting at around 5:30 p.m. in the Dunning neighborhood near the 6700 block of W. Irving Park Road.Chicago Police Department officials said four victims were pronounced dead. One other victim is in critical condition and undergoing surgery, according to police.A person of interest is in custody.Area North Detectives are investigating, and a weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.Chicago authorities didn't provide any other details about the shooting or the victims.