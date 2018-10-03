5 officers shot, 1 dead in Florence, South Carolina

Authorities say five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot during an active shooter incident in Florence County. One has died.The incident is now over and officials say a suspect is in custody.Three Florence County deputies and two Florence city officers were shot in an incident in the upscale Vintage Place subdivision off Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.West Florence High School posted on Facebook that it had gone into lockdown when it learned of the active shooter situation. Athletic teams were brought inside.A Twitter post from Florence County Emergency Management says that "Due to a high priority call in ... Florence, there is an active shooter incident in progress at this time. We are advising everyone to stay away from this area."Florence, a city in South Carolina's northeastern corner home to roughly 37,000, sits at the convergence of Interstates 95 and 20. It's the largest city in the region known as the Pee Dee, an area recently affected by heavy flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence.Further details were not immediately available.