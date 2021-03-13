chicago violence

Chicago weekend gun violence leaves at least 5 shot across city

Man shot in Park Manor near CTA Red Line
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, including a man who was shot Saturday morning in Park Manor on the South Side.

Chicago Police said a 32-year-old man was shot in the foot by a man in the 6900 block of South State Street near the CTA Red Line Station.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Detectives are questioning a person of interest, police said.

Hours earlier, a 27-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side.

The man was sitting in his vehicle about 4:40 a.m. in a garage in the 8100 block of South Green Street when someone shot him in the abdomen, police said. He did not see the shooter and was unable to provide any additional details on the incident, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

A 30-year-old man was shot early Saturday in South Shore.

The man was walking about 1:35 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Coles Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and a friend drove him to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said. The man did not see the shooter or where the shots came from, according to police.

A 33-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Friday night in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The man was walking about 11:05 p.m. in the 6000 block of West Addison Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the head and walked to Community First Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

In the weekend's first reported shooting, a man was wounded in a shooting in Little Village on the Southwest Side Friday night.

The man, 21, was driving about 9 p.m. when someone in a passing white sedan fired shots at him in the 3600 block of West 26th Street, police said. He was struck three times in the shoulder and drove himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopark manorgreshamportage parksouth shorelittle villagechicago shootingman injuredgun violenceshootingchicago violenceguns
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO VIOLENCE
3 teens charged in Beverly attempted robbery where concealed-carry holder opened fire
NEIU shooting results in campus lockdown: CPD
Rideshare driver carjacked in Englewood after asking passengers not to eat in car
Chicago police launch new carjacking website for public to report crimes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago dyes river green amid toned down St. Patrick's Day
UC mass vaccination site open to 4 additional Chicago ZIP Codes
Aurora opens up another one-day mass vaccination site
Elgin infant died from blunt force injuries to head: autopsy
Barstool Sports founder witnesses car theft during Chicago pizza review
Oscars 2021: Nominations to be announced Monday
Waukegan free diaper event helps mothers in need in honor of Marlen Ochoa Lopez
Show More
Massive hack disrupts Molson Coors brewing operations
Young giraffe enjoys 1st day outside at IN zoo
Lincolnwood homeowner surprised to find 4 burglars inside home
Woman fatally struck by CTA train
IL reports 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths
More TOP STORIES News