EMBED >More News Videos Chicago police respond to a crash on the West Side Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five police officers have been injured, two critically, in a crash on the West Side Thursday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.The crash occurred at Jackson Boulevard and Francisco Avenue. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene and showed one SUV crashed through a fence and into a tree.Two of the injured police officers were transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and three others were transported to Rush Medical Center in fair condition, CFD said.Further details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available.