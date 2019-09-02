5 rescued, more than 30 missing after boat fire near Santa Cruz Island, California officials say

BREAKING NEWS: The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island. More details will be available later as this operation continues. — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Five people were rescued and more than 30 were missing after a boat erupted in flames off the coast of Ventura County, California, prompting a massive search operation, authorities said.The 75-foot Conception was anchored off Santa Cruz Island when the scuba diving vessel caught fire about 3:15 a.m., said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.Multiple agencies responded to the scene, where five crew members who jumped overboard were rescued, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. One of the rescued individuals suffered a broken leg.Thirty-four people remained unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said. The ongoing sear-and-rescue operation was supported by helicopters, small boats and a patrol cutter.The cause of the fire was unknown.