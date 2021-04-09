car crash

5 seriously hurt in Calumet Heights crash on Stony Island, Chicago police say

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were critically hurt in a traffic crash Friday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

The mangled car wrecks were visible well down the block, giving passersby an idea of the magnitude of the impact.

Northbound Stony Island between 86th and 87th streets remained blocked off by Chicago police later Friday. Both cars appeared totaled.

Police said around 7:30 a.m. one car with three people in their 20s heading north on Stony Island crashed into the other car, which was heading west on 87th Street with two women, ages 70 and 63, inside.

A man going by Eric who didn't want to show his face said he and his wife saw one of the cars involved speeding just moments before he saw smoke.

"He jetted past us so fast, and we was like 'maybe are they racing or what? Maybe they're just late for work.'" Eric said. "I'd say about 75 miles an hour."

He also said the silver car on the scene was on fire. And added that road conditions were slick.

Police said all five people are now in the hospital in critical condition.
