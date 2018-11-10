5 shot - 1 fatally - in weekend gun violence

At least one person was killed and four others were wounded in citywide gun violence since Friday evening began.One shooting was reported between 5 p.m. and midnight on Friday, and one person died and three others were wounded on Saturday.The sole gun homicide involved a man being fatally shot while buying a meal inside a restaurant early Saturday in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police.About 1 a.m., the 29-year-old was ordering food inside a restaurant in the 10200 block of South State Street when someone burst inside with a gun, police said. The shooter fired a bullet into the man's chest. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office did not immediately confirm the death.In nonfatal shootings, Friday's sole gun violence concerned a nighttime shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.Just after 9:30 p.m., a 47-year-old man was arguing with his girlfriend inside a home in the 6700 block of South Winchester Avenue when she opened fire, police said. He was struck in his shoulder and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.The shooter was arrested at the scene, police said. Charges were pending.Early Saturday, a woman was shot while walking down a street in the South Side Chicago Lawn neighborhood.At 12:12 a.m., the 42-year-old was shot in the face while walking in the 6000 block of South Washtenaw, police said. She did not discern where the shooter came from. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized, police said.Service on the Red Line was snarled for about three hours after a man was shot inside a CTA train Saturday morning near the Chinatown neighborhood's Cermak station.At 12:14 a.m., the 38-year-old was wounded by gunfire inside a Red Line train that was at the Cermak-Chinatown stop in the 100 block of West Cermak, police said. He was shot after arguing with a 25-year-old man inside the train. The altercation became physical, and the 25-year-old pulled out a handgun and fired bullets at the other man.The 38-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to CPD and the Chicago Fire Department, while the 25-year-old was brought to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Both were in serious-to-critical condition.No charges were filed yet as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting. Red Line trains stopped running between the Roosevelt and 35th Street stations about 1 a.m. due to the crime scene, according to a CTA alert. Normal service resumed at 4 a.m.The latest shooting left a woman wounded by a stray bullet Saturday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.At 2:22 a.m., the 23-year-old was riding in a vehicle passing through the 200 block of South Central Avenue when people from two sports-utility vehicles began shooting each other, police said. The woman, caught between the two SUVs, was shot in the leg and taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park. She was in good condition.Last weekend, at least two people were killed and 13 others were wounded by shootings in Chicago.