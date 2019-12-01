fatal shooting

5 shot, 1 fatal in Sunday morning Aurora shooting: Police

By Jesse Kirsch
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead and four others have been shot in a Sunday morning shooting in Aurora, according to police.

Aurora police responded to the 700-block of 5th Street after receiving multiple calls around 2:30 a.m., officials said.



"Probably ten shot," said one man who lives down the street from the scene. "I heard gun shots, looked out my bathroom window and then there is a white car come flying."

When officers arrived, three people were found shot and transported to a local hospital, where one of them died, police said.

"We're looking for anyone who may know information about this case," said Aurora Police Department spokesperson Paris Lewbel." If you've seen something, if you may have heard something around the time of those 911 calls, please call our detectives."

Later on, police said two other people walked themselves into Copley Hospital.

The four other victims are said to have non life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police have not given any information regarding a suspect and say no one is in custody.
No other information has been provided at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
aurorafatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Man killed in shooting near IIT campus ID'd: medical examiner
Man accused of killing man after Ford Heights home invasion
1 killed, 9 wounded in Thanksgiving shootings
Ex-Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke transferred from federal custody
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen accused of trying to rob woman who shot her in Little Village: police
Man body-slammed by CPD officer faces aggravated battery charge
New Orleans police: 11 shot on edge of French Quarter
Murders down, shootings up in November compared to 2018: police
Girl, 14, missing from Gage Park for months
Pete Davidson attendees allegedly asked to sign $1M NDA ahead of his comedy shows
At least 14 dead in Mexico gunbattle near Texas border
Show More
Chicago's winter overnight parking ban begins Sunday
18,000-year-old frozen puppy leaves scientists baffled
3 charged after police chase stemming from Black Friday shoplifting
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, light wintry mix Sunday
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
More TOP STORIES News