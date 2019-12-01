5 shot, 1 fatal in Sunday morning Aurora shooting: Police

The Aurora Police Department is currently investigating an incident in the 700 block of 5th Street that left multiple people shot and one dead.



AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead and four others have been shot in a Sunday morning shooting in Aurora, according to police.Aurora police responded to the 700-block of 5th Street after receiving multiple calls around 2:30 a.m., officials said."Probably ten shot," said one man who lives down the street from the scene. "I heard gun shots, looked out my bathroom window and then there is a white car come flying."When officers arrived, three people were found shot and transported to a local hospital, where one of them died, police said."We're looking for anyone who may know information about this case," said Aurora Police Department spokesperson Paris Lewbel." If you've seen something, if you may have heard something around the time of those 911 calls, please call our detectives."Later on, police said two other people walked themselves into Copley Hospital.The four other victims are said to have non life-threatening injuries, according to officials.Police have not given any information regarding a suspect and say no one is in custody.No other information has been provided at this time.