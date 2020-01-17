5 shot, including 3 children, at at barbershop in West Garfield Park, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were shot, including three children, at a barbershop in West Garfield Park Thursday, Chicago fire officials said.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of N Pulaski Road on Chicago's West Side Thursday night, according to a Chicago police spokesman.



A Chicago Fire Department official said three children were shot and transported to Stroger Hospital. A 40-year-old man was shot and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, a CFD spokesman said.

Another person self-transported to a local hospital, according to fire officials.

Police said detectives are on the scene, searching for surveillance video. Officers ask any individuals with information who wants to stay anonymous to submit a tip to the Chicago Police Department.

No other details regarding the circumstances of the shooting or the victims injured are known at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
