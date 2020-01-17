5 shot, including 3 children, at at barbershop in West Garfield Park, fire officials say

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of N Pulaski Road on Chicago's West Side Thursday night, according to a Chicago police spokesman.
Police spokesman Sgt. Rocco Alioto responding to multiple people shot at a barber shop. 234 N. PULASKI RD. Detectives are on scene, canvassing and retrieving video. SDSC is checking area POD cameras. Pls send anonymous info to https://t.co/yYAqzcE6QU pic.twitter.com/bnbgIQK5wS— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 17, 2020
A Chicago Fire Department official said three children were shot and transported to Stroger Hospital. A 40-year-old man was shot and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, a CFD spokesman said.
Another person self-transported to a local hospital, according to fire officials.
Police said detectives are on the scene, searching for surveillance video. Officers ask any individuals with information who wants to stay anonymous to submit a tip to the Chicago Police Department.
No other details regarding the circumstances of the shooting or the victims injured are known at this time.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.