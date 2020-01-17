5 shot, including 3 children, at barbershop in West Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were shot, including three children, at a barbershop in West Garfield Park Thursday, Chicago fire officials said.
Chicago police said two men fired shots into the barbershop in the 200 block of N Pulaski Road on Chicago's West Side Thursday at around 6:15 p.m.
The offenders then fled northbound on Pulaski, according to police.
An 11-year-old boy was shot in the back, abdomen and arm, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip and taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition, police said.
A 12-year-old boy was shot in the knee and was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.
Chicago police said a 30-year-old man was shot in the arm. He took himself to Loretto Hospital, where's hes listed in stable condition.
A 40-year-old man is in stable condition at Mount Sinai Hospital after being shot in the thigh.
Police said detectives are on the scene, searching for surveillance video. Officers ask any individuals with information who wants to stay anonymous to submit a tip to the Chicago Police Department.
