5 shot, including 3 children, at barbershop in West Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were shot, including three children, at a barbershop in West Garfield Park Thursday, Chicago fire officials said.

Chicago police said two men fired shots into the barbershop in the 200 block of N Pulaski Road on Chicago's West Side Thursday at around 6:15 p.m.

The offenders then fled northbound on Pulaski, according to police.

An 11-year-old boy was shot in the back, abdomen and arm, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip and taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition, police said.

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the knee and was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

Chicago police said a 30-year-old man was shot in the arm. He took himself to Loretto Hospital, where's hes listed in stable condition.

A 40-year-old man is in stable condition at Mount Sinai Hospital after being shot in the thigh.

Police said detectives are on the scene, searching for surveillance video. Officers ask any individuals with information who wants to stay anonymous to submit a tip to the Chicago Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west garfield parkchicago shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 hurt, 2 critically, after truck crashes into McHenry Starbucks: police
LIVE: Chicago could see several inches of snow, ice Friday
Man gets 60 years for death of 7-year-old Heaven Sutton on West Side
Ukrainian oligarch wanted in Chicago linked to Trump circle
19-year-old ex-Marine arrested in the murder of 16-year-old girl
Vietnam War veteran gets unexpected help after calling crisis hotline
Buffalo Grove couple says insurance company wouldn't pay claim after driver crashes into fence
Show More
WATCH: Chicagoans rate best, worst CTA seats
City aims to ban foam containers, plastic utensils at restaurants
City closes public access at 2 Rogers Park beaches due to erosion
Man fatally shot near St. Sabina hours after peace walk
Hidden camera found in staff bathroom of Northfield school, police say
More TOP STORIES News