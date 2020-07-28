chicago shooting

5 shot in Burnside Monday evening

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men and two women were injured in a shooting Monday evening in burnside, officials said.

The shooting happened in the the 700 block of E 92nd Place at around 6:15 p.m., accord to the Chicago Police Department.


Three people are in serious-to-critical condition and were taken to UChicago Medicine, officials said.

One person person, also in serious-to-critical condition was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, fire officials said.


One person in fair condition was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital, according to the fire department.
