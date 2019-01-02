5 shot in Chicago on 1st day of 2019

At least five people were shot, none fatally, on New Year's Day.

CHICAGO --
Most recently, a man was wounded by someone trying to rob him at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 9:16 p.m., the 35-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 7100 block of South Sangamon when a male walked up to him and said he was going to rob him, according to Chicago police. They began struggling and the male fired a bullet into the 35-year-old's abdomen.

RELATED: 561 murdered in Chicago in 2018, down from 660 in 2017

A woman was wounded by gunfire in a drive-by attack in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side. At 4:43 a.m., the 29-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 7400 block of South State Street, police said. Someone in a white sedan fired at the vehicle, striking her right hip.

In another drive-by shooting, this time in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, a man was in critical condition after bullets struck his back and his right leg. At 3:30 a.m., the 26-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 8500 block of South King Drive when someone in a black sedan shot him, police said.

Two people were in custody after a man was shot in the left foot while in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. At 2:01 a.m., the 35-year-old was walking in the first block of South Leamington Avenue when he was wounded by gunfire, according to Chicago police.

In 2019's first reported shooting, a 12-year-old boy was shot inside a home in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. At 12:12 a.m., he was looking out a second floor window in the 6500 block of South Union Avenue when a bullet whizzed in and struck him in the left hand, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital and later released.

The previous day, two people were murdered and nine others wounded in New Year's Eve shootings.

At least nine people were shot last New Year's Day, two of whom were murdered.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
