5 shot in Englewood, including 16-year-old girl

Five people were shot, including one teenager, Monday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.The group was standing on the sidewalk when someone came out of a gangway and fired shots at 11:09 p.m. in the 6400 block of South May, according to Chicago Police.A 16-year-old girl was among those wounded in the shooting. She was shot twice in the arm and twice in the leg, police said.She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was in good condition.An 18-year-old man was shot in the right thigh and left foot and was in serious condition. He was taken to St. Bernard's Hospital and was being transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said. Another man, 22, was shot in the back and was in critical condition at the same hospital.A 25-year-old man was taken to St. Bernard's with a gunshot wound to the right hand, police said. His condition had been stabilized.A 26-year-old woman was shot in the side and in her arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition stabilized, police said.Area South detectives were investigating.