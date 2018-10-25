5 shot near South Side Green Line station

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Five men were wounded in a shooting near a CTA Green Line station on the South Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 8:57 p.m. in the 6200-block of South Kings Drive.

The men were standing on a sidewalk when several gunmen approached on foot and fired shots. They drove away in a white car.

Two men, ages 48 and 43, were wounded in the back and hospitalized in critical condition. The other men, ages 49, 42 and 22, were hospitalized in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.
