CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday in the Dunning neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side, authorities said.
Police responded to a shooting Saturday in the 6700 block of West Irving Park Road.
The Chicago Fire Department said five people were shot and transported to local hospitals in critical condition.
Chicago authorities didn't provide any other details about the shooting or the victims.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
5 critically injured in shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More