5 students hospitalized after pepper spray exposure at Lawndale high school

CHICAGO -- Several high school students were treated for pepper spray exposure Friday morning at Manley Career Academy in Lawndale.Paramedics were called shortly before 10 a.m. for injured students at the campus at 2935 W. Polk St., according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.Five students were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital after another student sprayed them, a Chicago Police Department spokeswoman said. All five were in good condition.Police did not provide any information about why the incident occurred.A Chicago Public Schools spokesman confirmed that a student released "an aerosol irritant" in the school Friday. CPS notified police and fire and the parents of those affected, he said."Manley staff remain committed to providing all students with a safe and positive learning environment," a letter to Manley families said.