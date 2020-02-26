5 teens face capital murder charge in shooting death of Mississippi girl, 16

BILOXI, Miss. -- Five teenagers in Mississippi are being charged with the capital murder of a 16-year-old girl.The teens, between 15 and 17, were arrested Monday in Biloxi, shortly after the shooting death of Madison Harris.Police say Harris was shot after an altercation. But her grandfather's fianceethis was premeditated.Madison Harris had been living with her grandparents for four years after her parents had divorced.James Waldeck, who is engaged to her grandmother, said the family is struggling with grief after the shooting that took Harris away from them.Waldeck said he learned something was wrong when his ring doorbell app showed an ambulance at their home.He said the camera at the garage door revealed much more about what happened inside his home."Madison was here, her very good friend, Paul, and her dad was in the back yard raking leaves. And one girl came in, I saw on Ring doorbell, about a half hour before," Waldeck said. "And then, according to my ring doorbell, four of them charged in an unlocked door here at the carport, and within a matter of 10 seconds, the shooting and screaming, and then them running out the door being chased by Paul, her friend, and then her dad."Waldeck said some of those charged were once considered friends."They were in our house, I thought as friends, a number of different times, yes," he said. "They just lived two or three houses down and across the street."But Waldeck said something had changed."We think they were involved in a burglary at the house two weeks ago. Of course, the police were called and we were pressing charges against that first crime," Waldeck said. "And we're afraid this may have been retaliation against us reporting their crime."After the burglary, Harris' family was worried about another break-in and took special precautions."We screwed the window shut so they couldn't get in there. We put deadbolts on the doors, so that they had to be locked with a key to get in or out," he said. "But the carport door was unlocked, and that's where they made their way in."Biloxi police have said the suspects went in planning to rob Harris, but Waldeck said he thinks they had other plans."Premeditation. Definitely. Because the video doorbell lasts 15 seconds or 30 seconds for them to come in, shoot," Waldeck said. "You hear screaming, then everybody running out the door."A $1 million bond was set for all of the suspects except one.The 17-year-old suspect was already out on bond for an assault from last year.