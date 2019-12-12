5 teenage boys hospitalized for suspected overdoses at Back of the Yards school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five teenage boys were hospitalized for suspected overdoses at a school on Chicago's South Side Thursday, police and fire officials said.The reported overdose incident occurred at Arthur A. Libby Elementary and Middle School in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.Chicago police said the victims range in age from 13 to 14.A CPD spokesperson said the five boys "were transported to various nearby hospitals in stable condition after experiencing a medical emergency."Area Central Detectives are investigating.No other details are known at this time.