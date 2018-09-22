5 wounded Saturday morning in shootings near Garfield Park

Five people were wounded in shootings early Saturday in the East and West Garfield Park neighborhoods, including three people caught in a single shooting as they stood outside.The three people were standing outside at 3:05 a.m. in the 100 block of North Karlov Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.A 34-year-old woman was struck in her left leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police.A 31-year-old man was shot in his right hand and refused medical attention, police said. Another man, 32, suffered a graze wound to the back and also refused medical attention.Less than an hour earlier, a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded in a drive-by attack in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.He was talking outside about 2:20 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Huron Street when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.The man was hit in his right ankle and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.The first shooting near Garfield Park happened at 12:15 a.m.A 35-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle in the 4700 block of West Monroe Street when another vehicle approached him and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the foot, police said.He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police. Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.