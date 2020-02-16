7 hospitalized, including 3 officers, after fire on Chicago's South Side, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood has left seven people injured, including three police officers and a child, on Saturday night.

Busted out windows, crumbling stone work and the smell of charred wood in the air is all that is left of the building Sunday morning as officials continue to investigate what started the fire.

The Chicago Fire Department shared some video that showed flames spreading from the basement of an apartment building to the upstairs in the 4800 block of South King Drive. The fire broke out just before 10 p.m.

When police went inside to knock on doors to alert residents, several of the officers and four residents suffered from smoke inhalation, according to officials. A 5-year-old boy is among the victims.

Officials said all seven were taken to area hospitals in good condition.

The fire department said one of the residents, a 20-year-old woman, also had a small area burn.

The blaze ripped through the building and eventually caused the roof to collapse.

As of Sunday morning, investigators said they believe the fire was an accident.
