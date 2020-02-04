5-year-old boy, grandfather killed in Cicero apartment fire

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A man and his five-year-old grandson have died after a fire in west suburban Cicero Monday night, officials said.The fire started before midnight and flames could be seen coming from the two-and-a-half story apartment building in the 4700-block of West 12th Place.Both the grandfather and the boy were trapped in the building and apparently found in the same unit on the second floor.Relatives said the boy lived in the apartment with his grandfather. They said the boy's mother lives in Mexico.Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania said the boy was still alive when firefighters found him, but attempts to save him failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Hanania said the grandfather died from smoke inhalation.A firefighter was transported to MacNeal Hospital with minor injuries.Fire officials said the fire may have started outside the building. The cause remains under investigation.Cicero Fire Chief Don Buscemi said investigators need to get into the basement, but it's full of water, so the investigation is delayed until the water is pumped out.Fire officials said the windy conditions were a huge hazard in the fire."The wind played a big deal in this," said Chief Buscemi. "As you can see, it is very windy out so the weather conditions did hurt our efforts and it did make the fire spread a lot faster."At least four other people who lived in the building have been displaced.