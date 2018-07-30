5-year-old girl finds human severed leg in California lake

EMBED </>More Videos

It was a shocking moment when a severed human leg washed up on the shore. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
It was a shocking moment for people spending their weekend at the Buena Vista Lake in Bakersfield, Calif., when a severed human leg washed up on the shore.

The discovery was made Saturday morning when Kern County Sheriff's Officials say a little girl found the remains just feet from her campsite.

"The neighbor in the camp right next to us came over and told us what happened. His five-year-old girl found the leg. She was pretty freaked out and I walked over-- wanted to see what was going on and it was a leg from about thigh down," said witness.

"It was scary. It's scary. You don't know why this is happening. Homicide detectives were out here investigating, you wonder what happen you know," said Buena Vista Patron Melissa Sheldon.

The lake was closed for several hours as homicide detectives investigated, and searched for the body belonging to the leg.

Officials say there were no recent reports of any boating accidents in the area and they are still searching for the body.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bakersfieldbody part foundu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman robbed at gunpoint near South Side CTA station
Skokie police 'Lip Sync Challenge' video goes viral
Family of Maurice Granton files lawsuit against CPD officer, city after fatal shooting
Man was on phone with wife, 2 great-grandkids moments before Carr Fire deaths
3 shot, including man sleeping inside home, in Little Village
Swimmers flee water as shark devours seal
Video of Minneapolis police shooting released; 'He wasn't a threat,' family says
Durbin introduces e-cigarette legislation to crack down on kid-friendly flavorings
Show More
NJ man charged with beating 3-week-old son to death
Woman goes into labor after cop allegedly kicks her stomach
Man, 57, fatally shot in Humboldt Park, police say
Man ordered to pay $8.8 million for breaking up man's marriage
More News