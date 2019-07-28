5-year-old saved 13 from Back of the Yards house fire, residents say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 5-year-old is being called a hero for helping save 13 people from a house fire on Chicago's South Side.

Residents said the boy awoke to smoke and flames just before 4 a.m. Saturday and alerted others to the danger.

"He came, he said, 'You've got to get out, the house is on fire.' He saved everybody," said Sanavia Connely, a resident who was asleep on the building's second floor at the time. "Without him, I don't think we would have made it."

Seven adults and six children were inside the the home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.

Investigators haven't made a final determination of the cause of the fire, but they believe it may have started with a lit cigarette left behind.

The American Red Cross said they're working with the displaced residents to provide temporary housing.
