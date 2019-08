5-year-old boy thrown from Mall of America balcony moved to rehabilitation program

The 5-year-old boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America has reached a new milestone.His family says he's been moved out of intensive care and into a rehabilitation program.The boy, only identified as Landen, has been in the hospital ever since he was thrown nearly 40 feet to the ground by a stranger on April 12. He survived head trauma and broken bones.Emmanuel Aranda pleaded guilty to attempted premeditated first-degree murder at the Minnesota mall. The 24-year-old Minneapolis man was sentenced to 19 years in prison in June.