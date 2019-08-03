5-year-old boy thrown from Mall of America balcony moved to rehabilitation program

The 5-year-old boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America has reached a new milestone.

His family says he's been moved out of intensive care and into a rehabilitation program.

The boy, only identified as Landen, has been in the hospital ever since he was thrown nearly 40 feet to the ground by a stranger on April 12. He survived head trauma and broken bones.

Emmanuel Aranda pleaded guilty to attempted premeditated first-degree murder at the Minnesota mall. The 24-year-old Minneapolis man was sentenced to 19 years in prison in June.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotachild injuredmallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lollapalooza Day 2: Video shows dozens of people jumping fence
2 adults stabbed, child shot in Englewood
Yingying Zhang's body could be in downstate landfill
3 people in custody after gun bust on Chicago's South Side, police say
State Sen.Tom Cullerton indicted on federal embezzlement charges
El Chapo henchman in Chicago aimed to 'split head' of witness
Woman loses hair after using conditioner believed to have been tampered with
Show More
Illinois Congressman Dan Lipinski speaks out after surviving Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
Chicagoans react to Puerto Rico governor's resignation, successor
Woman escapes groper only to find him standing over her bed
Woman hospitalized after being trapped under CTA bus in Streeterville
More TOP STORIES News