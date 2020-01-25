5.0 earthquake hits southern Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors

By DANICA COTO
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit southern Puerto Rico on Saturday at a shallow depth, raising concerns about unstable infrastructure in a region that has been hit by quakes every day for nearly a month.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at a depth of eight miles (13 kilometers) around the southern coastal town of Guayanilla, located close to the epicenters of most of the recent earthquakes. At least one small landslide was reported.

"We felt it really hard," town spokesman Danny Hernandez told The Associated Press, saying authorities were patrolling the area to investigate any potential damage.

The newest quake comes a day after hundreds of people in the island's southern region were evacuated from earthquake shelters that flooded after heavy rains hit the U.S. territory. In the coastal city of Ponce alone, more than 350 people on Friday were moved back into a school that served as the initial shelter when the ground first began shaking, Angel Vazquez, the city's emergency management director, told the AP.

He said no damage was immediately reported in Ponce, but that crews were out inspecting buildings in areas affected by a 6.4 magnitude quake that hit Jan. 7, killing one person and damaging hundreds of homes. A 5.9 aftershock that hit the same area on Jan. 11 caused further damage.

The ground in southern Puerto Rico first began shaking on Dec. 28, and while experts say several local faults are to blame, they are still analyzing data to determine why the earthquakes continue.

U.S. President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for more than dozen municipalities in Puerto Rico following earthquakes that officials say have caused more than $200 million in damage. More than 4,000 people remain in shelters, and officials expected that number to rise as a result of Saturday's quake.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakedisaster reliefdisasteru.s. & worldpresident donald trumppuerto rico
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Lisle cigar lounge; victims are ISP
Coronavirus diagnosed in Chicago woman; 2nd case in US
Homer Glen used forklift to traffic 64 lbs of marijuana, Chicago Police
Chicago Weather LIVE updates: Snow mixing with rain as storm moves out
New development brings affordable housing, innovation to Maywood
4-year-old mistakenly shot while play-wrestling with dad dies
Two masked men rob Naperville gas station at gunpoint
Show More
Impeachment trial: Lawyer says Dems want to 'overturn' last election
Happy Lunar New Year! 2020 is the Year of the Rat
School district ditches Valentine's Day for 'Give Love' parties
US company working toward developing coronavirus vaccine
Illinois Army reserve unit accused of mishandling sex assault complaints
More TOP STORIES News