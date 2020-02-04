5.0 magnitude earthquake hits southern Puerto Rico, days after similar quake

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Puerto Rico Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred about 10:45 a.m. off the coast of Guanica.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries available Tuesday morning.

The earthquake comes just over a week after another 5.0 magnitude earthquake near the southern coastal town of Guayanilla. Just before that, hundreds of people in the island's southern region were evacuated from earthquake shelters that flooded after heavy rains hit the U.S. territory.

The region has been experiencing almost constant quakes, and experts said several local faults are to blame but they are still analyzing data to determine why the earthquakes continue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
