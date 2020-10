Chicago violence: 50 shot, 6 fatally in weekend shootings

SUNDAY

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people are dead and 50 shot in all so far this weekend in shootings across Chicago, according to police.In one of the latest shootings, was shot in a vehicle near Navy Pier.A 19-year-old woman is in the hospital after she was shot in the head near Navy Pier Sunday afternoon, according to Chicago police.The shooting was reported on the 600-block of East Grand Avenue around 1:20 p.m., police said.Officials said the woman was inside a white Dodge Caliber traveling northbound on Lake Shore Drive at E Jackson Blvd. when another vehicle pulled along side the victim's vehicle. Some type of converstation then occured between the occupants of both vehicles which led tp an individual in the rear of the vechiles firing shots into the Dodge Caliber.The victim's vehicle then took off northbound on LSD, eventually exiting and stopping on E Grand Ave.Officials said that's when EMS was notified and officers responded to the scene.When officers arrived, they found the woman shot in the head, police said. The responding officer immediately opened and used his Individual First Aid Kit (IFAK) to treat the wound and stem the bleeding from the vicitm's head wound.The woman was transported to Northwestern University Hospital in critical condition, police said.Traffic on Lake Shore Drive was temporarily diverted onto Columbus while the incident is being investigated. It has since been reopened, according to officials.A person of interest was initially detained but was found to not be related to the shooting incident, police said.No arrests have been made and Area 3 Detectives are investigating.A man is in critical condition after being shot in Chatham Sunday night.About 9:55 p.m., the man, 25, was riding as a passenger in a car when a blue sedan pulled up and shot the man in the head in the 8600 block of South State Street, Chicago police said. The sedan drove away traveling northbound on State Street.The man who was shot was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.A man was shot in the arm and back in West Garfield Park Sunday.About 5:40 p.m., the 26-year-old was shot in the first block of South Kostner Avenue, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Loretto Hospital in good condition.No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.A man was shot multiple times in South Chicago Sunday.About 12:45 p.m., a 23-year-old man was in a home in the 7900 block of South Marquette Avenue when someone entered the home and shot the man multiple times, Chicago police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.Police said multiple people in the home who witnessed the shooting refused to tell officers details of the shooting. No one has been arrested, and Area Two detectives are investigating.A man is dead and three others are wounded in a West Garfield Park shooting on the West Side.The shooting occurred in the 100-block of S. Keeler just before 7 p.m., according to Chicago police.Four victims were inside a vehicle when they were struck by unknown gunfire, police said. The victims then relocated the vehicle to the 500-block of S. Pulaski where they struck a Chicago Fire Department vehicle.A 21-year-old man was struck in the back and forearm. He was transferred to Mt. Siani hospital where he was pronounced, officials said.A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were both struck in the back and transported to Stroger hospital in serious condition. A 34-year-old man was also struck multiple times in the body and was taken to Mt. Siani in critical condition, police said.There were no reported injuries from the occupants of the CFD vehicle, according to officials.No offenders are in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.A 24-year-old man was found shot and seriously wounded Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.About 5:50 a.m. police responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue, found the man with gunshot wounds to his chest and forearm, Chicago police said.He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.Area Four detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.A 26-year-old man was shot Saturday in South Deering on the Far South Side.About 9:50 a.m. he was in the 10000 block of South Hoxie Avenue, when someone exited a gray sedan and fired shots at him, Chicago police said.He was struck in the left thigh and grazed by a bullet on his abdomen, police said.The man was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.Area Two detectives are investigating.Two women were shot Saturday, one of them fatally, in West Garfield Park on the West Side.They were standing in an alley at 2:27 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.Mieya C. Sims, 25, was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. Another 37-year-old man was hit in the left leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition.No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.Two men were injured in a shooting Friday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.They were standing on the sidewalk about 11:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Cermak Road when they heard gunshots and felt pain, according to Chicago police.A 24-year-old was hit in his right leg and torso and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. The other man, 40, was hit in the right leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition.No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.Earlier Friday, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in East Garfield Park.At around 6:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Polk Street, the boy heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. The boy was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.