lottery

Powerball lottery jackpot at $448M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday

EMBED <>More Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one won the $414 million drawing Saturday night.

The drawing on Wednesday will be worth $448 million.

The numbers for Saturday's drawing were 5-6-45-55-59 with a Powerball of 14.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

One $2 million ticket and two $1 million tickets and were sold but no one hit the jackpot.

This drawing will come after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, last week anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballus worldmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
Just call her Lady Luck: Woman buys 30 winning lottery tickets in 1 day
Mega Millions $273M winner left ticket in store; Good Samaritan returns it
New Illinois lottery tickets benefit fight against Multiple Sclerosis
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
TOP STORIES
Son of Harvey police officer fatally shot at club; 3 wounded
Slain McHenry Deputy Jacob Keltner to be laid to rest Wednesday
Driver killed after car flips onto CTA Blue Line tracks; CTA service resumes
R. Kelly expected in court Wednesday in child support case
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Alex Trebek returns to "Jeopardy!" following cancer announcement
Body found believed to be missing woman, NC sheriff says
Show More
Boyfriend of mother charged in murder of child found dead in duffel bag
Man charged in CTA Red Line attack on pregnant woman
Suspect allegedly bit off bouncer's pinky finger when denied entry
Teen out to beat own record for solving Rubik's Cube using feet
Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy and warm Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News