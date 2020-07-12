52 shot, 8 fatally including 15-year-old boy in Chicago weekend violence

So far this weekend, 52 people have been shot, eight fatally in violence across the city.
A 57-year-old man was killed and two other people were critically injured in a shooting Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.
They were standing on the street at 12:44 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue when they got into a fight with several other males, who fired gunshots, according to Chicago police.
One man was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Luis Ortiz.
Two other men, 23, and 33, were each shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
A teenage boy who was injured by gunfire Sunday morning in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side, Chicago police said.
According to police, a 14-year-old boy was standing in an alley around 2:55 a.m. in the 6500-block of South Francisco Avenue when someone fired shots.
He was hit in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
A 28-year-old woman was wounded when she was shot Sunday in Burnside on the South Side.
She was driving about 2 a.m. in the 700-block of East 89th Place when she heard gunfire and felt pain, Chicago police said.
The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
A 36-year-old woman was wounded when she was shot in Brainerd on the South Side.
According to police, the woman was standing in a backyard Sunday morning around 12:45 a.m. in the 9200 block of South Bishop Street when she was shot in the leg.
The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
A few hours earlier, a 33-year-old woman was shot dead and two others were wounded in Avalon Park on the South Side.
According to police, the women were standing in the street with a group of people Saturday night around 9:40 p.m. in the 8000-block of South Woodlawn Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.
All three women were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A 33-year-old who was shot in the chest was pronounced dead.
The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about her death.
The other two, both 28, were in fair condition, police said. One was shot in the arm, and the other was struck in the buttocks.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
About an hour earlier, a 25-year-old man was shot near the area of State and Monroe streets around 8:40 p.m, Chicago police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Police said he was involved in a verbal altercation before being shot. He was hit in the leg and transported in good condition.
One person has been arrested in connection with the incident. A weapon was recovered and charges are pending, police said.
Additional fatal shootings over the weekend include a 15-year-old boy from the South Side.
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on the South Side Friday, police said.
The shooting occurred in the 9800-block of South Hoxie Avenue at around 4:48 p.m. in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood.
The teen, identified as Terrance Malden by family, was in the street when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.
Malden was shot in the back. He was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, and later pronounced dead, Chicago police said.
He was the second child lost to one mother in just months.
The brothers' killers are still on the loose.
"I'm sick of it. I'm tired of it. We talk about Black Lives Matter, but I'm sick and tired of what's going on in these streets," said Erikka Gordon, the victims' aunt.
Area Two Detectives are investigating the shootings.
SATURDAY
A man was found shot to death Saturday in Park Manor on the South Side. Officers responding to ShotSpotter reports of gunfire at 1:04 a.m. found the 41-year-old man in an alley in the 7000-block of South King Drive, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the back and chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
A 27-year-old man was shot Saturday in North Center. He was driving a vehicle about 1:06 a.m. in the 2800-block of North Leavitt Street, Chicago police said. A male suspect approached while he was stopped in traffic and shot him in the head. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
A man was injured in a shooting Saturday in Gresham on the South Side. The 29-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 12:55 a.m. in the 1200-block of West 81st Street when someone in a vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said. He was hit in the right leg and a family member drove him to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. He was listed in fair condition. No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
A 41-year-old man was shot to death Saturday in West Town. The man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest about 1:32 a.m. in the 300-block of North Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
A 37-year-old man was shot Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side. He was in an alley about 1:32 a.m. in the 4200-block of West Cermak Road when two male suspects fired shots at him, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said. No one is in custody as detectives investigate.
A man was shot and seriously wounded Saturday in West Englewood on the South Side. The 33-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 3:31 a.m. when someone fired shots in the 7300-block of South Honore Street, Chicago police said. He was hit in the face and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in serious condition, police said. No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
A man was shot Saturday in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. The 26-year-old was walking on the sidewalk at 3:08 a.m. in the 3200-block of West 62nd Place when someone fired shots from a dark-colored sedan, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the right leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said. No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
A woman was wounded in a shooting Saturday in Austin on the West Side. The 42-year-old was driving at 3:43 a.m. in the 5100-block of West North Avenue when someone fired gunshots, Chicago police said. She was hit in the left leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police. No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.
FRIDAY
A man and woman were also shot Friday in Roseland on the South Side, fatally wounding the woman.
A man was shot Friday in Canaryville on the South Side. About 1:25 a.m., the 32-year-old was in a parked vehicle in the 4300-block of South Union Avenue when shots rang out, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the head and drove himself to Rush Hospital. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said. The man's passenger said he saw a male get out of a black SUV and fire the shots, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.
A concealed-carry license holder shot a man Friday after someone shot a woman he was with in River North on the Near North Side. The 22-year-old man was driving east about 2:55 a.m. in the 100-block of West Superior Street when two white sedans boxed him in, according to Chicago police. A man got out of one of the cars and fired multiple shots.
A 21-year-old woman riding in the boxed-in vehicle was hit in the leg and arm, police said. The driver, who has a valid FOID card and concealed-carry license, returned fire and hit a man from the shooter's car in the leg. The victims drove off but the suspects found them again and side-swiped their vehicle in the 100 block of West Huron Street, causing it to hit a building, police said. The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. The 23-year-old man who was with the suspects was dropped off at Lurie Children's Hospital and transferred to Northwestern in fair condition, police said. The other suspects are not in custody and it was not immediately clear who fired at the victims. Police said charges may be pending against the 23-year-old. Area Three detectives are investigating.
A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Gage Park on the Southwest Side, according to police. The man, about 19 years old, was shot in the head inside a home about 5:30 a.m. in the 5400-block of South Talman Avenue, Chicago police said. He died at the scene. A witness called police to say his friend has been shot by someone who then left the home, but the witness couldn't remember his friend's name, police said. The witness is being questioned by police. The victim's name has not been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office. Area One detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.
A man is dead and another wounded following a Friday morning shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side. They were standing on a sidewalk about 10:55 a.m. when someone ran up and shot them in the 4000-block of West Potomac Avenue, according to Chicago police. A man between 20 and 30 years old was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died about a half hour later, police said. He was shot four times in his face, chest and torso. His name has not been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
A second man, 30, was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wound to his hip, police said. He was in good condition. No arrest has been made.
A 27-year-old was shot and wounded Friday afternoon in Austin on the West Side. He was standing in the 5900-block of West Roosevelt Road at 1 p.m. when someone fired shots from a passing dark-colored truck, Chicago police said. Struck in the thigh, he was taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, where his condition stabilized. No arrest has been made.
A man was shot Friday in Englewood on the South Side. The 27-year-old was on the street about 4:15 p.m. in the 6700-block of South Morgan Street when shots rang out, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the abdomen and grazed in the wrist, police said. He was able to take himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. Area One detectives are investigating.
A man was fatally shot Friday in McKinley Park on the South Side, police said. About 6:50 p.m., he was in the 3400-block of South Paulina Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The 21-year-old was struck in the face and back, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the death. Area One detectives are investigating.
A 17-year-old boy was wounded when he was shot Friday in West Garfield Park. He was inside a vehicle about 7:33 p.m. in the first block of South Kostner Avenue when another vehicle pulled up, Chicago police said. Someone inside fired shots, striking the boy in the arm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot Friday in West Pullman on the Far South Side. He was standing on the sidewalk about 9:23 p.m. in the 12400-block of South Emerald Avenue when he heard gunfire and felt pain, Chicago police said. The man was hit in the back and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
A man was shot Friday in South Chicago. He was on the sidewalk about 10:07 p.m. in the 8900-block of South Brandon Avenue when someone in a black sedan opened fire, Chicago police said. The 20-year-old was struck in the hand and taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said. Area Two detectives are investigating.
An 18-year-old man was wounded when he was shot Friday in Burnside on the South Side. He was riding in a vehicle about 10:42 p.m. in the 600-block of East 92nd Place when someone fired shots from the sidewalk, Chicago police said. The man was hit in the buttocks and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition, police said. No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
A man was injured in a shooting Friday in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The 24-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 11:51 p.m. in the 3300-block of West Van Buren Street when someone in a black SUV fired shots, according to Chicago police. He was hit in the abdomen and taken to Rush University Medical Center, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
A 32-year-old woman was shot Saturday in West Garfield Park. She was found on the street about 12:26 a.m. in the 100-block of South Kilpatrick Avenue with a gunshot wound to her neck, Chicago police said. The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No one is is custody and there are currently no witnesses, police said. Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Sun-times Media Report contributed to this article.