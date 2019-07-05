Ridgecrest Earthquake

5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Searles Valley, 1 day after 6.4 temblor

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit near Searles Valley Friday morning, one day after a powerful 6.4 quake hit the region.

The quake is one in a series of aftershocks to hit the area since Thursday's 6.4 earthquake. It struck at approximately 4:07 a.m. and was centered about 9.7 miles from west of Searles Valley and 10.8 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the surrounding area. People felt the quake in various parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Thursday's earthquake was the strongest earthquake in the Southern California region since 1999, with people throughout Southern California reported feeling it.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
