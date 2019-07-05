Ridgecrest Earthquake

SoCal earthquake: 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Searles Valley, 1 day after 6.4 temblor

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit near Searles Valley Friday morning, one day after a powerful 6.4 quake hit the region.

The quake is one in a series of aftershocks to hit the area since Thursday's 6.4 earthquake. It struck at approximately 4:07 a.m. local time and was centered about 9.7 miles from west of Searles Valley and 10.8 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the surrounding area. People felt the quake in various parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties.

About an hour and a half after the Friday quake, Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted that it had completed earthquake mode and gone back to normal operations.


RELATED: 6.4 temblor, strongest in Southern California in 20 years, strikes Mojave Desert
A preliminary-magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Thursday morning in the Mojave Desert's Searles Valley, the U.S. Geological Survey said.


Thursday's earthquake was the strongest earthquake in the Southern California region since 1999, with people throughout Southern California reported feeling it. Minor cracks, multiple water mains ruptured and several power lines were down after the quake hit, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The strongest earthquake in 20 years shook a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, rattling nerves on the July 4th holiday and causing some injuries and damage in a town near the epicenter.



Firefighters in Kern County responded to nearly two dozen incidents including medical emergencies and reports of a burning home.

Kern County Fire Chief David Witt said emergency responders also contended with small vegetation fires, gas leaks and reports of cracked roadways in Ridgecrest, a city with a population of 28,000. Twenty patients were evacuated from Ridgecrest Regional Hospital as a precaution amid a slew of aftershocks, nine of which were measured at magnitude 4.0 or above.

PHOTOS: July 2019 Ridgecrest earthquake rocks SoCal


DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

SEE ALSO: Earthquake scale: How they are measured and what the magnitude and intensity scales mean
